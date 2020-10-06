Last updated: 02:36 PM ET, Tue October 06 2020

United Airlines Launches New Program Combining Flights With Meeting Spaces

United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago
PHOTO: United Airlines flight arriving at airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

United Airlines announced a new partnership designed to bundle flights with meeting space rentals for companies adopting flexible, remote work policies.

Along with event space marketplace Peerspace, United introduced the Team Together program, which offers companies tiered packages that include roundtrip flights, short-term workspace rentals and unique collaborative spaces.

Prices for the service start at $1,500 per month, but packages including flights from United start at $5,000 per month.

“We built Peerspace so that groups could come together in inspiring locations to do their best work,” Peerspace CEO Eric Shoup said. “While COVID has changed many things, our research shows that the need for face-to-face collaboration is still very real.”

“As companies continue to embrace remote-first work, Peerspace wants to help them solve the challenge of how to meet in person safely and affordably,” Shoup continued. “We're excited to work with United on this initiative to seamlessly connect teams when and where they need it the most.”

Peerspace’s tiered packages are customizable and include amenities such as discounts on food and beverage services, United Club passes, Economy Plus upgrades and Premier status.

With nearly 20,000 creative spaces in 1,800 cities across the U.S., including in United’s main hubs, Peerspace and the airline have teamed up to offer businesses a healthy and safe option.

