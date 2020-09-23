United Launches Innovative Online Map Search
United Airlines has launched a new way for travelers to see all their flight options in one place.
The airline now has Map Search, where customers can easily see, compare and shop for flights based on destination, budget and departure city on an interactive map. Travelers can also see nearby locations such as national parks, skiing and cultural destinations.
United Airlines is the first airline to introduce a tool like this feature, which is powered by Google Flight Search Technology.
"We've reinvented the way people search for flights and introduced something new for our customers that is simpler, provides better results and is easy to use," said Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President for Technology and Chief Digital Officer. "Leveraging the power of Google's Flight Search technology, we are able to provide an all-in-one solution that streamlines the search process and allows our customers to more easily find the flights that work best for them."
The map also allows customers to apply a number of different filters to search options, including non-stop only flights, specific or flexible dates, and one-way or round-trip options.
Customers can also set preferred departure city and maximum price preferences, and they can find destinations that are popular for national parks, beaches, bars and breweries, romance, hiking and more.
“The Map Search filters were designed to highlight the destination types that are most popular with today's traveler, including the top national park destinations served by United. The airline operates more flights to more national park destinations than any other U.S. carrier,” United noted in a statement.
The map was a direct response to customer feedback and Google and United continue to partner to enhance map features. This is part of an overall effort by United to streamline the travel process, especially in light of current travel conditions.
Earlier this month, United launched its Destination Travel Guide, another map feature that highlights destinations that are closed, partially open, or fully open for travel. It also shows quarantine restrictions and if Covid-19 tests are required.
