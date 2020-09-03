United Introduces New Destination Travel Guide
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood September 03, 2020
United Airlines announced a new interactive map tool on its website that helps customers filter and view coronavirus-related travel restrictions for destinations.
United’s Destination Travel Guide provides an interactive, color-coded map to highlight if a destination is closed, partially open or fully open for travel and will note if any tests or self-quarantining are required for travel.
The technological innovation is a first among U.S. airlines and allows travelers to filter the map by state to view specific information on each destination, including medical certificate needed, facial covering requirements, social distancing protocols and opening information for non-essential shops, restaurants, museums, bars and cafes.
“We know it's a challenge to keep up with the ever-changing list of travel restrictions, policies and regulations so we are offering a simple, easy tool that helps customers decide where to travel next,” United Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo said.
“By providing the most up-to-date information on the destinations we serve, customers can compare and shop for travel with greater confidence and help them find the destinations that best fit their preferences,” Jojo continued.
The Destination Travel Guide will expand to include all international destinations the airline serves in the coming weeks.
The new map feature follows several recent innovations from United that were designed to enhance the travel experience. As part of its United CleanPlus program, the airline recently introduced touchless check-in, text alerts for passengers on standby and upgrade lists to reduce person-to-person interaction and a new chat function to give customers a contactless option.
