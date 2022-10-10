Last updated: 01:02 PM ET, Mon October 10 2022

United Nations Members Reach Aviation Climate Agreement

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 10, 2022

tanker, plane, fuel
Jet fuel tanker truck. (photo via Chalabala / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), part of the 193-country membership of the United Nations, reached a long-sought goal Friday on a comprehensive aviation climate agreement.

The deal calls for net-zero aviation emissions by 2050, a decision hailed as a “milestone,” according to Reuters News Service – but challenged by China and Russia.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Hertz Rent A Car.

Hertz Donating $1 Million to Employees, Communities Impacted...

Travelers walking together with luggage

Economy Overtakes COVID-19 as Obstacle To Business Travel̵...

Insurance on calculator display

After Devastating Hurricanes, Here’s What to Know About...

Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Cancun Beaches Now Free of Annual Seaweed Problem

The two superpowers apparently brought up the same question that most have. It’s a noble goal, of course, but it is feasible to complete in the next 28 years? Moreover, can some smaller nations adhere to such a strict new policy as aviation advancements continue to take place?

They are valid concerns especially, as Reuters pointed, as China is poised to overtake the United States as the world’s largest aviation market before the end of the decade.

For now, airlines are hoping that a policy set by ICAO serves as a global blueprint so that some countries don’t adopt different measures and fees that would make it difficult for airlines.

"While the agreement is not perfect, it builds upon the notable progress we have made in recent decades and will prevent a patchwork of global measures," U.S. airline trade group Airlines for America said in a statement.

“It’s time for aviation to move towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “We’re working with our international partners to make this a reality, and (this) historic agreement is an important step forward."

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Air Lines Collaborating With MIT To Reduce Climate Impact

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Enhances Benefits for SkyMiles Medallion Members

Delta Air Lines Opens Nine New Gates at LAX Airport

Female Pilot Files Suit Against Southwest After Incident With Colleague

Frontier Airlines To Launch New Routes From Midwest To Jamaica

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS