United Nations Members Reach Aviation Climate Agreement
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 10, 2022
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), part of the 193-country membership of the United Nations, reached a long-sought goal Friday on a comprehensive aviation climate agreement.
The deal calls for net-zero aviation emissions by 2050, a decision hailed as a “milestone,” according to Reuters News Service – but challenged by China and Russia.
The two superpowers apparently brought up the same question that most have. It’s a noble goal, of course, but it is feasible to complete in the next 28 years? Moreover, can some smaller nations adhere to such a strict new policy as aviation advancements continue to take place?
They are valid concerns especially, as Reuters pointed, as China is poised to overtake the United States as the world’s largest aviation market before the end of the decade.
For now, airlines are hoping that a policy set by ICAO serves as a global blueprint so that some countries don’t adopt different measures and fees that would make it difficult for airlines.
"While the agreement is not perfect, it builds upon the notable progress we have made in recent decades and will prevent a patchwork of global measures," U.S. airline trade group Airlines for America said in a statement.
“It’s time for aviation to move towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “We’re working with our international partners to make this a reality, and (this) historic agreement is an important step forward."
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Elevated ‘Luxury Included’ Vacations at Sandals Royal Barbados
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS