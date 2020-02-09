United Ready to Move Forward With Denver Expansion
Rich Thomaselli February 09, 2020
The Denver City Council has approved United Airlines’ request to add 24 more gates at Denver International Airport, as the carrier looks to further enhance its hub in the Colorado city and increase the number of flights.
Over the past five years, United has added more than 100 flights in and out of Denver, according to airlinegeeks.com. Over the next five years, it has plans to double that, bringing the total number of daily flights to 700 by 2025.
“These additional gates will take the starring role Denver plays in our growth strategy to a new level,” Oscar Munoz, United Airlines’ CEO, said in a press release. “It will mean more seats, more connections and more destinations as Denver continues to extend the global reach of its businesses and communities. This growth complements the investments we make in key infrastructure, such as the Western Hemisphere’s largest flight training center at DEN, and in local communities.”
The airline employs more than 7,000 people in Denver. That’s also a number that will grow, perhaps by 1,000 more, as United expands.
“United Airlines is a vital partner for Denver International Airport, and we’re proud they are continuing to invest and grow right here in Denver,” Michael B. Hancock, Mayor of Denver, said in a press release. “As United increases daily flights and continues to add new routes, they are creating economic opportunities that benefit our entire community.”
