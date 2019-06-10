University of Southern California and United Airlines Agree to Field Naming
Airlines & Airports United Airlines June 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Sports fans will love the new partnership between United Airlines and USC.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
The University of Southern California and United Airlines announce a new agreement to name the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Under this 10-year deal commencing in August 2019, the field at the historic landmark, memorial to World War I veterans and home of the USC Trojans, will be referred to as United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC and United worked together to reach an agreement that retains the original venue name while still providing funding to support a $315 million project to restore and preserve the Coliseum and upgrade its facilities for fans, athletes and the community.
"USC is honored to be the caretaker of this Los Angeles treasure and, together with United, we are ensuring the Coliseum's future as a world-class venue," said USC interim President Wanda M. Austin. "The naming of the field is a significant step in USC's efforts to usher in a modern era for this historic landmark and preserve its legacy. Through this process, USC was guided by doing the right thing for the community as we continue to honor our veterans. We look forward to the opening of United Airlines Field within the newly renovated Coliseum this summer."
"United has a long history in Los Angeles, serving the city for more than 80 years. With so many employees, many of whom are proud veterans themselves, and customers that travel to or call the area home, this sponsorship is a meaningful way to underscore our commitment to California," said Janet Lamkin, President, California for United Airlines. "We always want to do what is best for the communities in which we operate – and in this case, reaching an agreement which upholds the name of such a respected venue while modernizing it for the benefit of future generations was the right thing to do."
In addition to the stadium's renovation, as part of this new agreement USC and United worked together to identify additional ways to honor local veterans including providing support for veterans who attend USC as well as erecting a memorial in honor of veterans at the Coliseum. More details on these initiatives will be shared as the programs are finalized.
"I am pleased that USC and United have come together in a way that will honor the memories of veterans who served in World War I and our broader community of veterans," said Janice Hahn, president of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission. "This agreement ensures that United Airlines remains an important corporate sponsor of the Coliseum renovation project and that the legacy of the Coliseum remains. I am proud that we are moving forward with a shared commitment to veterans."
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: United Airlines press release.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS