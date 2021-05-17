Last updated: 03:48 PM ET, Mon May 17 2021

Unruly Passenger Facing Record Punishment by FAA

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 17, 2021

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Boeing 737. (photo via filo/iStock Unreleased)

A man who tried to open an airplane door mid-flight and also twice struck a flight attendant is facing a $52,500 fine from the Federal Aviation Administration – believed to be the highest monetary penalty levied against a civilian traveler this year.

The incident happened on a Delta Air Lines flight between Honolulu and Seattle.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
One passenger with a mask, and one without

More Than 4,000 Passengers Banned From Airlines Over Mask Mandate

Cocaine smuggled into Atlanta Airport in shoes.

Woman Caught Smuggling $40k Worth of Cocaine Hidden in Shoes...

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER

Female Passenger Allegedly Assaults Flight Attendant

An airport baggage carousel

Young Boy Safe After Ride on Airport’s Luggage Conveyor...

The FAA says the passenger also refused to comply with crew members' instructions, threatened the flight attendant and slipped out of plastic cuffs during the flight, which was met by police when it landed according to CBS News.

The largest fine the agency can seek is $35,000, but multiple offenses can result in a higher penalty, officials told CBS News.

The FAA said it is increasing the amount of its fines under a zero tolerance policy in the wake of skyrocketing numbers of cases of people who aren’t wearing a mask.

The government agency is also seeking fines against three other passengers, who have 30 days to respond to the agency – a $9,000 fine for a woman who continually refused to wear a mask properly; a man who brought his own alcohol on the flight and refused to stop is looking at an $18,500 fine; and tshe agency is also seeking a $27,000 fine against a passenger whose threats to kill someone and that he had a bomb on a January 1, 2020 Southwest flight from Phoenix to Chicago.

The agency is also seeking a $27,000 fine against a passenger whose threats to kill someone and that he had a bomb on a January 1, 2020 Southwest flight from Phoenix to Chicago. The flight had to be diverted to Oklahoma City and police took the man into custody when the plane landed.

With more people eager to get back in the air, the number of complaints has been increasing.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Air Lines Teams With NIKE to Donate Unused Tickets

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines Adds Domestic, International Service Ahead of Summer

Hawaiian Airlines Reservation Systems Shut Down due to Volume

How Billions of Unused Airline Miles Could Impact Air Travel After COVID

Pent-Up Travel Demand Means Pent-Up Planes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS