US Department of Transportation Approves Delta and LATAM Joint Venture
Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera October 03, 2022
The U.S. Department of Transportation approved the Joint Venture between Delta Air Lines and LATAM Airlines Group, LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Peru, and LATAM Airlines Paraguay, which will allow airlines to improve the travel experience of their passengers and cargo customers, offering them new benefits, including improved service and more routes to be added to code-sharing.
Once the Joint Venture is implemented, airlines will work to create this leading airline trade agreement between the U.S./Canada and South America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay). More details on the benefits of this deal will be shared in the coming months.
“The Delta-LATAM Joint Venture will help the market grow between North and South America, providing significant benefits for badly needed customers. We applaud the U.S. Department of Transportation for this final approval,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. “We will now work with LATAM to transform the travel experience of all our customers and create new opportunities for our employees.”
Meanwhile, Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group, said, "The U.S. Department of Transportation approval will kick-start work with Delta to deliver more and better benefits to LATAM and Delta customers, such as faster connections, combined miles accrual in frequent flyer programs, and many more. I am sure that, over time, we will be able to offer the best connections incorporating a sustainable look forward,”
Delta and LATAM announced their first deal in 2019, aiming to significantly expand travel options in North and South America and deliver an industry-leading customer experience.
Since then, airlines have achieved a number of milestones including mutual mileage accumulation/redemption and reciprocal passenger benefits; shared terminals at airports such as New York (JFK), São Paulo/Guarulhos, and Santiago; and mutual access to 53 Delta Sky Club lounges in the United States and 5 LATAM Lounges in South America, including Delta's new and exclusive Sky Club in Los Angeles and the new LATAM Lounge Santiago in Chile, South America's most oversized lounge.
In 2020, Delta and LATAM introduced their first code-sharing services in South America, and in 2021 expanded them to more than 20 routes between the U.S. and South America, plus connections to a wide range of domestic and regional destinations from their hubs in Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles, Santiago, Lima, Bogotá, and São Paulo, improving connectivity between the two regions.
The Delta-LATAM Joint Venture brings together two leading global brands that are committed to innovation; continuous customer experience improvement; diversity, equity and inclusion; and environmental care.
During the pandemic, airlines maintained their customer-oriented approach, implementing health and hygiene measures to ensure the safety of their employees and customers, and offering flexible travel policies for their peace of mind. Delta and LATAM will continue to advance their goals toward a more sustainable future.
