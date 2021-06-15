Last updated: 10:29 AM ET, Tue June 15 2021

US, EU Settle Long-Running Boeing-Airbus Dispute

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 15, 2021

Boeing facility in Everett, Washington
US, EU Settle Long-Running Boeing-Airbus DisputeTruce will end trade disagreement over subsidies to both manufacturers.

The United States and the European Union today settled a long-time dispute over government subsidies given to airline manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, numerous media outlets are reporting.

Boeing, based in the U.S. in Seattle, and Airbus, based in France, agreed to suspend tariffs imposed as part of the trade battle for a period of five years. They will also each release statements spelling out "acceptable support" for aircraft manufacturers.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
travel savings

Allianz Predicts Record-Breaking Spending on Summer Travel

Family having fun on the beach together

gallery icon Ranking the Most Fun States in America

Female business traveler

Business Travel Readiness Rises As Vaccinations Climb

People enjoying food in Birgu, Malta.

gallery icon Countries With the Lowest COVID-19 Threat Level This Summer

“(The truce) resolves a long-standing trade irritant in the US-Europe relationship," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. "Instead of fighting with one of our closest allies, we are finally coming together against a common threat."

Shares in both companies rose this morning after the news was announced. The dispute had lasted almost two decades.

“This meeting has started with a breakthrough on aircraft,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “This really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft — after 17 years of dispute.”

The dispute dates to 2004, when EU authorities said Boeing had received $19 billion in unfair subsidies from federal and state governments. The United States filed a similar claim that year over European subsidies to Airbus.

The United States and European Union have still to resolve how to tax big tech companies and a dispute over Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum, but ending the aircraft subsidy fight should help improve relations as both sides put more emphasis on countering China’s growth.

Tai said the US had reserved the right to reapply the tariffs if Europe doesn't uphold its side of the agreement between Boeing and Airbus.

For more information on United States, Europe

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest plane taking off

Southwest Airlines Offering 50 Percent Off Fall Travel

United Says Travel Surge Will Negate Layoffs

This Time, an Airline Employee Is the Unruly Passenger

Milestone Reached as More Than 2 Million Passengers Fly

Bizarre Fight Leads to Southwest Airlines Emergency Landing

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS