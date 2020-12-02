US Tightens Rules on Service Animals for Air Travel
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff December 02, 2020
The U.S. Transportation Department has limited the types of animals that qualify as service animals. It issued a final rule covering animals on airlines, according to the Associated Press.
The new rule aims to settle tensions between airlines and passengers who bring emotional support pets onboard for free.
The previous rules were repeatedly abused by passengers who brought all sorts of animals onboard including cats, turtles, pot-bellied pigs and, in one case, a peacock for free since all that was required was a note from a doctor.
The rules have now been rewritten as the agency declared that passengers “eroded the public trust in legitimate service animals.”
The final rule from the department says that only dogs can fly as service animals, and companions that passengers use for emotional support don’t count.
The new regulation was proposed in January and has now issued a final ruling on the matter.
Back when the rule was first proposed, the Transportation Department received thousands of comments, most in favor of support animals on planes.
The new rule takes effect in 30 days and requires. Airlines will be able to require owners to vouch for the dog’s health, behavior and training. Paperwork for services dogs need to be turned in 48 hours before a flight. But airlines can’t bar those traveling from checking in online like other passengers.
Airlines can also require that service dogs be on a leash and bar dogs with aggressive behavior.
According to the AP, Airlines for America, a trade group for the biggest U.S. carriers, said the new rule will protect passengers and airline employees while helping people travel with trained service dogs.
