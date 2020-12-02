Last updated: 07:49 PM ET, Wed December 02 2020

US Tightens Rules on Service Animals for Air Travel

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff December 02, 2020

Pet travel
PHOTO: No pets allowed. (photo courtesy (photo courtesy humonia/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The U.S. Transportation Department has limited the types of animals that qualify as service animals. It issued a final rule covering animals on airlines, according to the Associated Press.

The new rule aims to settle tensions between airlines and passengers who bring emotional support pets onboard for free.

ADVERTISING

The previous rules were repeatedly abused by passengers who brought all sorts of animals onboard including cats, turtles, pot-bellied pigs and, in one case, a peacock for free since all that was required was a note from a doctor.

The rules have now been rewritten as the agency declared that passengers “eroded the public trust in legitimate service animals.”

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Gen-Z

Which Travel Demographics Will Lead the Way to Recovery?

Traveler wearing a face mask at the airport

Allianz Study Shows Significance of Vaccine Development on...

home rental, home sharing, couple

Travelers Seeking Beach and Waterfront Destinations This...

Hotel reception with a bell

US Hotel Profitability Improved in October

The final rule from the department says that only dogs can fly as service animals, and companions that passengers use for emotional support don’t count.

The new regulation was proposed in January and has now issued a final ruling on the matter.

Back when the rule was first proposed, the Transportation Department received thousands of comments, most in favor of support animals on planes.

The new rule takes effect in 30 days and requires. Airlines will be able to require owners to vouch for the dog’s health, behavior and training. Paperwork for services dogs need to be turned in 48 hours before a flight. But airlines can’t bar those traveling from checking in online like other passengers.

Airlines can also require that service dogs be on a leash and bar dogs with aggressive behavior.

According to the AP, Airlines for America, a trade group for the biggest U.S. carriers, said the new rule will protect passengers and airline employees while helping people travel with trained service dogs.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Flight Attendants union president Sara Nelson

Flight Attendants President Says Proposed Relief Package a...

Audit Finds Flaws in TSA's Quiet Skies Surveillance Program

United Raises Miles for Dozens of Non-Profits That Rely on Travel

New Stimulus Package Proposal Calls for $17 Billion for Airlines

Airlines Offering Safety Tours to Corporate Travel Managers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS