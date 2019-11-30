Vegas’ McCarran Airport Records Busiest Month Ever
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 30, 2019
Through thick and thin, rain and snow, economic downturns and more, there’s always Las Vegas.
Cementing its reputation as arguably the most popular tourist destination in the country, Vegas’ McCarran International Airport just marked its busiest month ever by passenger count.
Ever.
The Clark County Department of Aviation reported Monday that McCarran handled more than 4.6 million visitors in October, up 4.2 percent compared to the same month a year ago.
Las Vegas is hoping to reach the magic 50 million mark for visitors in a year in 2019. Counting October, the city has drawn 43 million passengers at the airport. At an average of 4.3 million visitors per month, Vegas could reach the 50 million mark if it continues to hit that monthly average.
McCarran is one of the 10 busiest airports in the U.S. based on number of passengers served.
“This is an ongoing trend over the last three years of setting new records,” Joe Rajchel, spokesman for the Clark County Department of Aviation that runs the airport, told The Points Guy blog. “Las Vegas continues to grow and add unique attractions and experiences that draw visitors here. As part of this, airlines are bringing more seats into the market and making it even easier for people to fly to Las Vegas.”
