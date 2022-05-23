Last updated: 02:43 PM ET, Mon May 23 2022

Video Shows United Airlines Employee Fighting Former NFL Player

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 23, 2022

United Airlines
United Airlines. (photo courtesy of Meinzahn/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

A United Airlines employee and a former NFL player were filmed fighting each other in a New Jersey airport last week.

According to the Daily Mail, 27-year-old Brendan Langley was arrested on May 19 at Newark Liberty International Airport on one count of simple assault and the unnamed employee was transported to a hospital after a violent brawl that left the United worker bloodied.

The video does not show how the brawl started or who threw the first punch, but it does show the two men squaring up with each other to fight and the employee landing a shot to Langley’s head before he retaliates with several heavy blows of his own.

The United worker falls backward at one point, leaving his head bloodied. He then stands back up and continues to confront Langley before other employees and security personnel arrive on the scene.

The incident reportedly started when the United worker confronted Langley for using a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of a $5 paid-for luggage cart. Police arrested the former NFL player, but the employee was not charged with any crimes.

The airline did not reveal if the worker was facing disciplinary actions for the fight.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” a spokesperson for the carrier told the Daily Mail.

