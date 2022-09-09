Want Cheap Holiday Flights? Book Right Now
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 09, 2022
A new study found that airfares for the Thanksgiving and Winter Holiday travel periods are likely to be much higher in 2022 than the previous year.
According to CheapAir.com’s 2022 Holiday Flight Report, Thanksgiving airline ticket prices are up by 25 percent compared to 2021’s average price, while Christmas and New Year's flight costs have climbed 28 percent during the same period.
Airlines have struggled to meet traveler demand and fuel costs skyrocketed this summer and remain elevated, leaving passengers to foot the bill in the form of higher airfare.
While holiday ticket prices are expected to remain higher than usual this year, the best way for travelers to secure affordable flights is to plan and book early. The report found the best month to book flights for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s travel is September, as fares typically increase after that.
“While it may seem like a burden to think about the holidays in the summer, holiday flights are already more expensive than expected,” CheapAir.com CEO Jeff Klee said.
“Airlines continue to struggle to meet traveler demand, driving up airfare more than usual for this time of year,” Klee continued. “So, for those on the hunt for a holiday travel bargain, now is the time to plan and book.”
For Thanksgiving, Tuesday, November 22 is the best value day to travel, while departing on the Thursday holiday will save airline passengers approximately $75 per ticket. Travelers will also save roughly $90 by taking a flight the day after Thanksgiving.
As for Christmas and New Year’s, the night before the December holiday has some of the best savings of the week, while passengers can save more than $125 per ticket on average by flying home on Wednesday instead of the Sunday after Christmas, which is going to be the most expensive day to fly this holiday season.
New Year’s Day falls on Sunday this year, offering airfare value for those traveling between December 28-30. Departing on the Tuesday after New Year’s will save approximately $85 per ticket on average.
