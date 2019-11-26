WATCH: Fuel Truck Crashes Into Two American Airlines Planes in Dallas
Cameras captured a wild moment at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport when a fuel truck crashed into two American Airlines planes on Monday.
No one was seriously injured. However, a flight attendant aboard one of the planes was evaluated by paramedics, WFAA-TV reported.
Both of the Bombardier CRJ-900s—which are owned by regional carrier Mesa Airlines—sustained damage to their wings, one of which shattered the windshield of the truck, which was being operated by fuel services company Allied Aviation.
Fuel truck hits two parked American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-900ER’s at Dallas Fort Worth Airport. https://t.co/4K53FkESVW pic.twitter.com/QkZ0JjG1kJ— Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) November 26, 2019
Both flights, which were bound for Lubbock, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana, were canceled, and passengers were rebooked.
American has since launched an investigation into the collision.
"On Monday morning at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), a vendor's fueling truck impacted two parked Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft. No passengers or crew members were seriously injured. American is reviewing the incident in coordination with the vendor," the airline said in a statement obtained by Business Insider.
The incident comes six months after an Air Canada plane crashed into a fuel truck at Toronto Pearson International Airport, injuring five people.
