WATCH: Plane Makes Super Low Landing at Greek Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 16, 2019
Travelers know St. Maarten in part due to the low-flying planes landing at the island’s airport, but a recent video from a Greek island showed an aircraft coming in for one of the lowest possible landings.
According to The Sun, the video shows travelers outside the fence of the Skiathos Airport in Greece as a British Airways Embraer E190 prepares to land. The low-flying plane looks to be coming in lower than usual, forcing people to jump out of the way in fear.
In addition, the engine blast from the plane as it passes overhead forces two people off a retaining wall where they were taking a picture. The end of the runway has become a popular tourist hotspot, with as many as 100 people taking selfies near the airport on a busy day.
Due to the low landings, Skiathos Airport has been dubbed the European St. Maarten.
Officials on the island of Skiathos warn travelers about standing too close to the airport’s runway, as the blast from the planes can cause injuries. At Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten, a tourist died after the engine blast from an aircraft knocked the woman into rocks in 2017.
For more information on Greece
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS