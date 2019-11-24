WATCH: Southwest Worker Dances Away a Delay
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 24, 2019
Davon Sims says he does this all the time.
A Southwest Airlines employee at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Sims said he always puts his headphones on and dances to pass the time when he’s outside helping de-ice planes.
This time, he was caught on video – but much to the delight of passengers caught in the delay.
Sims was videotaped by University of Wisconsin student Claire Embil earlier this month as she was traveling from Milwaukee to Baltimore and then on to Connecticut, looking at potential graduate schools.
Captivated by the first-time experience of having her flight de-iced, Embil noticed something else and took a video and then tweeted about it.
‘Idk who this man is but he made a delayed flight so much better! It’s the little things. @MitchellAirport @SouthwestAir’ Embil posted on Twitter.
Sims said listening to music and dancing is part of his everyday routine.
"Usually I’m out there at 4 in the morning, so either I'm listening to music or I have a song stuck in my head and I'm moving to stay warm," he said. "I find it's pretty cool. With a lot of things going on in the world, someone recognized me and they were having a rough day with their flight being delayed and that day was made better by me."
See for yourself!
