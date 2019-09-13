Last updated: 09:50 AM ET, Fri September 13 2019

WATCH: This Store in Alabama Is Selling Your Lost Luggage

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 13, 2019

Hand luggage at the airport in front of an airplane (Photo via Ralf Geithe / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: You might never want to pack anything of value again after watching this video. (Photo via Ralf Geithe / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

If your lost luggage goes unclaimed, there’s a very good chance somebody else is walking around wearing your Prada sunglasses.

Um...what?

Yep.

The New York Post has released a video report that is equal parts whimsical and disturbing. Apparently, if your luggage is lost and goes unclaimed for 90 days, airlines are selling those bags to a discount store in Scottsboro, Alabama.

The store, called the Unclaimed Baggage Center, is a one-of-a-kind thrift store that only sells merchandise from suitcases and carry-ons it purchases from the airlines when lost luggage isn’t reunited with its rightful owner.

And we’re not talking a few pairs of underwear here.

The video focuses on one couple who have turned shopping at Unclaimed Baggage Center into an obsession, spending $20,000 to $25,000 over the last five years on such items as a 40-carat emerald, Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, a Versace suit, an $8,000 Brioni cashmere coat that sold for just $800, and, yes, Prada sunglasses.

Check out the video. You’ll never want to pack anything of significance ever again.

Rich Thomaselli
