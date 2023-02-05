Weather Continues to Wreak Havoc on Air Travel
A spate of frigid weather in the East and Midwest continues to wreak havoc on the airlines.
As of 5 p.m., there were more than 3,000 total delays within, into, or out of the United States today, according to flightaware.com. There were over 1,000 total cancellations.
That makes it over 10,000 flights canceled during the last week. Icy weather has greatly impacted air travel for many.
This is the residual effect of several days of sub-zero temperatures around the country including airports in some of the biggest metropolitan cities, such as Chicago and New York and Washington and Philadelphia – not to mention the fact that some hubs for airlines are a key transfer portal.
After frigid temperatures in the East and Midwest permeated the landscape the last couple of days, the airlines thought they were going to catch a break as the temperature warmed up.
But they weren't out of the woods yet. As the Weather Channel noted, warmer temperatures this time of year often lead to showers. And there are still pockets of the country where it is below freezing.
Let's hope the week ahead brings better weather that won't ruin flights and vacations for travelers.
