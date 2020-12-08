Last updated: 01:51 PM ET, Tue December 08 2020

Will Southwest Furloughs Spur Relief Package?

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 08, 2020

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport. (photo via Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

As if billions of dollars lost and tens of thousands of employees already laid off wasn’t enough, perhaps the first furloughs in the history of Southwest Airlines will be the catalyst for Congress to finally pass a second stimulus package.

That’s the thought process of some after Southwest startled the industry by saying it plans to furlough nearly 7,000 employees due to the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. In its 53-year history – through the fuel crisis of the early 1970s, the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the economic meltdown from the 2007 housing collapse and more – Southwest has never had to resort to letting employees go.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Pile of hundred-dollar bills

Agents Applaud ASTA's Call for Revision in Commission...

Nurse holding test tube for novel coronavirus.

American Airlines First to Launch Domestic COVID-19 Testing...

Seabourn Quest, Seabourn, cruise ship

Seabourn Extends 'Book with Confidence' Policy

Amtrak train.

Amtrak Adding New Digital Payment Options

Now, even though American and United airlines have already furloughed a combined 32,000 workers, stakeholders appear more shaken by the prospect of Southwest having to resort to layoffs to the point where Congress is looking to extend government funding for an additional week while lawmakers try to put together spending and coronavirus relief packages, according to CNBC.

The House plans to vote Wednesday on the short-term measure to keep the government running through Dec. 18, Republican and Democratic leaders both said.

The decision to buy more time comes as lawmakers rush to reach an agreement both on a broad appropriations plan and a package to boost the health-care system and economy as a sustained COVID-19 infection surge stresses hospitals across the country. Congressional leaders previously signaled they wanted to tie aid provisions to a funding proposal, CNBC said.

There is a deal on the table, or at least a proposal. A bipartisan group in the Senate led by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah), introduced a $908 billion proposal for a second round of stimulus. That would include $17 billion for the airline industry.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing Reports More 737 MAX Order Cancellations Despite...

Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Engine Malfunctions

American Airlines First to Launch Domestic COVID-19 Testing Program

Aviation Legend Chuck Yeager Dies at 97

Delta Air Lines Teams With Coca-Cola on Holiday Vacation Contest

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS