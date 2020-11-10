Last updated: 03:56 PM ET, Tue November 10 2020

Woman Strips on Plane, Forces Flight to Divert

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 10, 2020

United Express Mesa Airlines Embraer 175 airplane Atlanta airport
PHOTO: United Express Mesa Airlines Embraer 175 airplane Atlanta airport. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A United Express flight from Jacksonville to Houston was forced to make an emergency landing in Mobile, Alabama last week after a woman became belligerent and stripped down to her underwear.

According to local news outlet WALA, 25-year-old Sierra Nicole McClinton got into an altercation with another passenger on Thursday's flight before ultimately being detained by a flight attendant and another passenger.

McClinton, who was escorted off of the plane wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, allegedly appeared intoxicated and was yelling obscenities.

"CommutAir flight 4332, operating as United Express from Jacksonville to Houston, diverted to Mobile when a passenger became disruptive. The aircraft landed safely in Mobile where law enforcement officials met the aircraft at the gate. The flight continued on to Houston shortly after," a CommutAir spokesperson said in a statement.

McClinton now faces charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. The impacted flight eventually continued on to Houston without incident.

For more information on Jacksonville, Houston

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
A Southwest Airlines 737 MAX

Southwest Offers Flights From $49 During Winter Flash Sale

TSA Shares Tips for 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Business on the Rise at Daytona Beach International Airport

Delta Air Lines Preparing for Safe Winter Holiday Travel Period

Good News, Bad News for Boeing 737 MAX

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS