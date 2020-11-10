Woman Strips on Plane, Forces Flight to Divert
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 10, 2020
A United Express flight from Jacksonville to Houston was forced to make an emergency landing in Mobile, Alabama last week after a woman became belligerent and stripped down to her underwear.
According to local news outlet WALA, 25-year-old Sierra Nicole McClinton got into an altercation with another passenger on Thursday's flight before ultimately being detained by a flight attendant and another passenger.
McClinton, who was escorted off of the plane wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, allegedly appeared intoxicated and was yelling obscenities.
"CommutAir flight 4332, operating as United Express from Jacksonville to Houston, diverted to Mobile when a passenger became disruptive. The aircraft landed safely in Mobile where law enforcement officials met the aircraft at the gate. The flight continued on to Houston shortly after," a CommutAir spokesperson said in a statement.
Police: Half-naked drunken woman prompted authorities to divert plane to land in Mobile https://t.co/ILeNwcCDNI— FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) November 9, 2020
McClinton now faces charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. The impacted flight eventually continued on to Houston without incident.
For more information on Jacksonville, Houston
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS