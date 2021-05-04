Young Boy Safe After Ride on Airport’s Luggage Conveyor Belt
May 04, 2021
A young boy went for a wild ride at a Minnesota airport on Saturday when he climbed onto a luggage conveyor belt.
According to the Star Tribune, the nine-year-old boy climbed onto a conveyor belt used to transport checked baggage from the ticketing counter to a Transportation Security Administration screening area at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The boy was with a large group of around 20 people checking their luggage when he jumped onto the conveyor belt. The video shared by Good Morning America shows him go through a screening machine and into the TSA room, where officers shut down the conveyor belt and removed the boy safely.
An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old boy accidentally disappeared inside a luggage conveyor belt at the Minneapolis airport. @giobenitez has the story. https://t.co/2BNihVheuf pic.twitter.com/3X7psQf1cE— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2021
Minneapolis International spokesperson Pat Hogan told the Star Tribune that TSA agents returned the boy to his family about five minutes after the ordeal began.
“He got a little adventure before the adventure,” Hogan said.
This incident was not the first involving people getting on baggage carousels and conveyor belts at the airport. In 2019, a two-year-old suffered a fractured arm after jumping on the moving luggage belt at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
