Young Boy Safe After Ride on Airport’s Luggage Conveyor Belt

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 04, 2021

An airport baggage carousel
PHOTO: An airport baggage carousel. (photo via anyaberkut/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A young boy went for a wild ride at a Minnesota airport on Saturday when he climbed onto a luggage conveyor belt.

According to the Star Tribune, the nine-year-old boy climbed onto a conveyor belt used to transport checked baggage from the ticketing counter to a Transportation Security Administration screening area at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The boy was with a large group of around 20 people checking their luggage when he jumped onto the conveyor belt. The video shared by Good Morning America shows him go through a screening machine and into the TSA room, where officers shut down the conveyor belt and removed the boy safely.

Minneapolis International spokesperson Pat Hogan told the Star Tribune that TSA agents returned the boy to his family about five minutes after the ordeal began.

“He got a little adventure before the adventure,” Hogan said.

This incident was not the first involving people getting on baggage carousels and conveyor belts at the airport. In 2019, a two-year-old suffered a fractured arm after jumping on the moving luggage belt at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

