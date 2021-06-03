Last updated: 03:10 PM ET, Thu June 03 2021

Delta CEO Sees Business Travel Rebounding

Business Travel Delta Air Lines Patrick Clarke June 03, 2021

Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian.
Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian. (Photo via Flickr/Delta News Hub)

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian has presented an encouraging outlook on the future of business travel post-COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE Business Travel
Female business traveler

Hybrid Work Model Will Cause Business Travel Patterns to...

L.A. partners with Clear for safe health screenings at meetings.

Los Angeles Tourism Partners With CLEAR for Meetings and...

Safe hotel stay during COVID-19 outbreak.

Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Key To Recovery of Business...

ADVERTISING

"I think there's going to be a renaissance of business travel in our country, not just for the airlines, I think in general," Bastian said during the virtual Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, according to Reuters. "I think the lines actually will hold in just fine with where we were in 2019."

The Delta chief targeted this coming September for a boom in business travel, noting that people are eager "to get back out on the road and reconnect like never before," adding that "technology can't possibly replicate" experiencing a new place or meeting with someone face to face.

Bastian's prediction is consistent with the airline's recent forecast. In April, Delta reported a steady recovery in business travel and projected more significant increases to begin after Labor Day and the busy summer travel period.

Travel management consultancy GoldSpring Consulting's recent Business Traveler Sentiment Survey found that the continued COVID-19 vaccine rollout will be key to the recovery of business travel in 2021 and beyond.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Business Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Female business traveler

Hybrid Work Model Will Cause Business Travel Patterns to Shift...

Los Angeles Tourism Partners With CLEAR for Meetings and Events

Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccine Key To Recovery of Business Travel

Business Travel Sees Signs of Life

CWT Responsible Business Report Finds Continued Momentum

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS