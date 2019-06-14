Research Reveals Hidden Benefit of Business Travel
Business Travel Janeen Christoff June 14, 2019
New research has revealed a hidden benefit of business travel.
According to data from CWT, traveling for work boosts travelers’ creativity and productivity. In fact, the research shows that six in 10 travelers feel more creative and productive when traveling for business.
From a generational standpoint, millennial travelers are more likely to say that they are more creative and productive when traveling for business. In the Americas, 77 percent of millennials said that they felt more creative and productive. Millennials in the Asia Pacific followed close behind with 75 percent indicating that they felt more creative when traveling for business and 73 percent said they were more productive. European millennials ranked third (58 percent and 57 percent respectively).
Overall age groups, travelers from Asia Pacific said they had increased creativity (65 percent) and productivity (64 percent) compared to travelers from the Americas (58 percent and 60 percent respectively) and Europe (53 percent and 51 percent respectively).
“We are proud to be in a business that helps bring out the best in people,” said Niklas Andreen, executive vice president and chief traveler experience officer at CWT. “These findings are not a surprise—travel energizes people, fosters fresh thinking, creates connections—and nothing beats a face-to-face meeting.”
