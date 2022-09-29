San Miguel de Allende To Welcome a New World Trade Center
Business Travel Alberto Lozano September 29, 2022
San Miguel de Allende will soon host a new representation of the World Trade Center (WTC), which is expected to boost business tourism in Mexico.
World Trade Center representatives approved the license to San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato, in order to install a convention center and a business center, as well as a specialized medical clinic for domestic and international travelers.
After a meeting at New York City's One World Trade Center, which is among the tallest buildings in "The Big Apple," built as an icon of the economic renaissance after the attacks of September 11, 2001, against the twin towers of the WTC, the mayor of San Miguel de Allende, Mauricio Trejo, closed the negotiation and confirmed the arrival of the WTC in San Miguel de Allende
"I am very excited about the license to San Miguel de Allende. They (WTC representatives) want, respecting the architecture and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, to create a large business center with a convention center, a hospital, and something else. They see the project with perfect eyes," said Mauricio Trejo.
The mayor of San Miguel de Allende held a meeting at the WTC in New York with Executive and Business Development Director Robin Van Puyenbroeck and WTC President and CEO in Guanajuato and WTC Regional Advisor in Latin America, Jorge A. Acevedo Alarid.
During the meeting, Mauricio Trejo received from Robin Van Puyenbroeck a coin commemorating the 50th anniversary of the WTC.
Trejo said that, with the arrival of the World Trade Center, San Miguel de Allende would turn into a World Business Center. He said that on the one hand, New York is considered the economic and financial capital of the world, as it is the global meeting point for trade and business, mainly because of the large number of foreign companies that support the production and labor force of the most populous city in the U.S.
"On the other hand, San Miguel de Allende is a World Heritage City, where its main economic activity is the tourism sector and is an ideal destination for business tourism since its hotels and gastronomic will offer the perfect framework, both for national and international entrepreneurs for businesses.
The World Trade Center in NYC is home to dozens of smart, creative and growing companies including Moody’s, Condé Nast, WilmerHale, BMI & MediaMath. These cutting-edge firms want to be based in innovative, high-tech, green buildings, next door to unmatched mass transit options and world-class amenities, dining and retail. The WTC is an ultra-convenient commute from the hot Brooklyn, Downtown Manhattan & New Jersey neighborhoods, where up-and-coming talent chooses to live.
Trejo considered that the arrival of the WTC will allow in the short term San Miguel de Allende to bolster business tourism, given the fact that it is currently a preferred destination for international economic links between the productive, business and industrial sectors, mainly between Mexico and the U.S.
Comments
