Amtrak Adds RideReserve Tool to Ensure Social Distancing on Trains
September 09, 2020
Amtrak is helping people feel safer on its busiest trains by allowing customers who purchase multi-ride tickets to confirm their travel on a specific train and date.
Starting on September 14, trains along the Northeast Corridor and on the Amtrak National Network will offer travelers monthly, ten-ride and six-ride discounts with the ability to confirm return travel availability.
Before the change was implemented, passengers were unaware before boarding if their choice of trains was nearly or already sold-out. Multi-ride ticket riders can now confirm their travel on a train of their choice using the new Amtrak RideReserve tool.
The new program will allow the rail company to provide more data to properly manage the seating inventory, which enables Amtrak to limit sales to provide sufficient distancing for the safety of our customers.
“Amtrak riders already know we have no middle seats,” Amtrak Executive Vice President Roger Harris said in a statement. “Now users of multi-ride tickets on reserved trains will have the comfort and confidence of knowing that there will be enough room on their train.”
The improvements to Amtrak’s discount program also include Northeast Regional trains between Boston and Washington, D.C., or Virginia, state-sponsored trains (except California’s Capitol Corridor and Pacific Surfliner) and some Amtrak Thruway bus services.
Earlier this month, Amtrak announced its new partnership with RB, the company that manufactures Lysol, to help the rail line with its disinfection protocols. As part of the agreement, RB will supply EPA-approved disinfection solutions that are effective at killing the COVID-19 virus.
