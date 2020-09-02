Amtrak Partners With Lysol to Strengthen Hygiene Protocols
September 02, 2020
Amtrak announced its new partnership with RB, the company that manufactures Lysol, to help the rail line with its disinfection protocols.
As part of the partnership, RB will supply EPA-approved disinfection solutions that are effective at killing the COVID-19 virus, such as Lysol products.
“At Amtrak, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We’re excited to build on our industry-leading safe travel standards through this partnership,” said Steve Predmore, Amtrak’s Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer.
“By coupling RB’s products and expertise with the guidance of our full-time medical director, and public health and safety teams, travelers can feel a renewed sense of confidence and peace of mind aboard our trains and in our waiting areas.”
Amtrak’s safety protocols also include a mask mandate, contact-free travel with Amtrak’s app as well as onboard air filtration systems that ensure fresh air every five minutes.
“We are proud to partner with Amtrak, to help provide a clean and hygienic travel experience,” said Rahul Kadyan, EVP, Global Business Solutions at RB. “With each partnership RB enters, we are looking to help further RB’s commitment to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world.”
For more information about Amtrak and its safety protocols, please visit Amtrak.com/coronavirus.
