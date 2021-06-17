Amtrak Announces Customer Experience Improvement Plan
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood June 17, 2021
Amtrak announced a new multi-million-dollar, multi-year project to improve the customer experience aboard its long-distance trains serving overnight routes across the United States.
The rail travel company plans to modernize the interiors of its bi-level Superliner fleet with new seating cushions and upholstery, carpet, LED lighting, tables and curtains. All Superliner Coaches, Sleeping Cars, Dining Cars and Sightseer Lounges will be refreshed.
Amtrak revealed more than 450 railcars would be overhauled over the next three years at an investment of $28 million. The first revamped coaches will carry travelers this summer, with the other three types of Superliners deployed starting this fall.
“We are marking a new era in customer experience for our historic routes that serve the country with comfortable and affordable coach seating and private rooms,” Amtrak Executive Vice President Roger Harris said. “As we mark Amtrak’s 50th anniversary this year, these significant investments in the long-distance network lay the foundation for our next decades of service.”
The Auto Train will also undergo updates, with bedding, pillows, towels and linens expanding to all private Bedrooms and Roomettes starting this August. Sleeping Cars will feature added lotion dispensers and three-bottle dispensers of shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
Amtrak unveiled the first of its new U.S.-built low-emissions diesel-electric locomotives—dubbed ALC-42 for Amtrak Long-distance Charger, 4,200-horsepower—with another and 75 units on order from Siemens Mobility in Sacramento, California.
In June, officials revealed the restoration of traditional dining service would begin on June 23 on the California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle (for service between San Antonio and Los Angeles).
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Amtrak
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS