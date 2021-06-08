Tour the Country at a Low Cost With Amtrak's USA Rail Pass
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lacey Pfalz June 08, 2021
Amtrak is introducing a different way to customize a cross-country train trip across the United States with the relaunch of the USA Rail Pass.
The USA Rail Pass allows passengers to take up to ten train rides to see the country. The pass is usually $499, but travelers can purchase it at the discounted price of $299 now through June 22. The pass can be purchased on Amtrak’s website, and the Amtrak app allows passengers to build their itineraries and store all their train tickets for an easy, contactless option.
The USA Rail Pass must be used within 120 days of purchase. The pass allows up to 10 different train rides in a 30-day period beginning with the customer’s first trip, and it provides Coach class seating with wide, reclinable seats. Upgrades to Business class or higher are currently not available.
Members of Amtrak Guest Rewards will earn two points per dollar spent on a USA Rail Pass when they travel on the first segment of their journey.
“We want to offer customers a truly unique way to travel this summer,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. “With the new electronic USA Rail Pass, customers can take advantage of a great value and newly streamlined web and mobile app interfaces to make managing personalized travel plans convenient and easy.”
For more information, please visit Amtrak.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Amtrak, United States
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS