Amtrak Debuts Kids’ Pages on Website
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Rich Thomaselli May 19, 2020
Amtrak has introduced a new wrinkle to its website designed specifically for kids.
On Monday, the Amtrak Activity Center debuted to provide children in grades kindergarten through fifth with educational and train-related activities and to assist those learning from home.
Now kids will be able to pass the time with a variety of fun things to do.
And it’s not just for riding on a train.
The site can be accessed any time from anywhere on Amtrak.com. It is designed to teach children about the railroad and geography while inspiring future travel, through the following activities:
—Geography Junction: Travel to national parks and historic landmarks
—Find your differences: Train your eagle eye and find the picture differences
—Crosswords: Put on your conductor’s hat and play games and puzzles
—Coloring: Stop by and add some color to the pages
New activities and categories, such as railroad safety and Amtrak sustainability facts and initiatives, will be added every few weeks.
