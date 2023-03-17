Amtrak Introduces New Night Owl Fares
Amtrak announced it now offers “Night Owl Fares” for as low as $5 on select Northeast Corridor (NEC) routes.
The rail company said travelers returning from concerts, plays and sporting events—or those who prefer later or earlier departures—will have a cheaper alternative to other late-night transportation options.
The Night Owl Fares will be available on off-peak-hours trains traveling between Washington, D.C. and New York City only, departing between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. ET. The deal on Coach tickets is now available for most Northeast Corridor city pairs, including stops in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Amtrak provided several examples of the discounted nighttime fares:
—New York – Washington: $20
—New York – Baltimore/BWI: $15
—Washington – Newark/Newark Liberty: $15
—New York – Philadelphia: $10
—New York – Wilmington: $10
—Philadelphia – Washington: $10
—Washington – Wilmington $10
—Philadelphia – Baltimore/BWI: $5
—New York – Newark/Newark Liberty: $5
—Washington – Baltimore/BWI: $5
Last week, Amtrak announced plans to expand service through a partnership with the Southern Rail Commission (SRC). They will apply for federal funds to study a new service between New York City, Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth by extending a section of the popular Amtrak Crescent train from Meridian, Mississippi, across Mississippi and Louisiana to Texas along Interstate 20.
