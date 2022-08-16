Amtrak Launches Flash Sale on Auto Train Fares
Amtrak is launching a flash sale on its Auto Train service with fares for travel from Florida to the Northeast available for as low as $39, plus the cost of travelers' vehicles from August 16 through August 23, 2022.
The deal is valid for northbound travel from Sanford, Florida near Orlando to Lorton, Virginia near Washington, D.C. taking place from September 6 through December 15, 2022. Keep in mind that blackout dates include November 18-20 and November 25-27.
Limited time coach fares start from $39 for one traveler and $78 for two while a Roomette featuring comfortable seating, newly-upgraded bedding, pillows, towels and linens, and a dedicated service attendant starts from $249 for one traveler and $349 for two.
Meanwhile, travelers wishing to upgrade to a Bedroom for twice the space as a Roomette in addition to other amenities such as a complimentary dinner and continental breakfast onboard can do so for $449 per traveler or $549 per couple.
Amtrak's Auto Train allows travelers to avoid the traffic for close to 900 miles along I-95 while still traveling with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis.
Visit Amtrak.com/AutoTrainSale to learn more.
