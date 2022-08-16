Last updated: 11:34 AM ET, Tue August 16 2022

Amtrak Launches Flash Sale on Auto Train Fares

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Patrick Clarke August 16, 2022

ALC-42 locomotives, sustainable trains, Amtrak, new trains
The sale runs through August 23, 2022. (photo via Amtrak)

Amtrak is launching a flash sale on its Auto Train service with fares for travel from Florida to the Northeast available for as low as $39, plus the cost of travelers' vehicles from August 16 through August 23, 2022.

The deal is valid for northbound travel from Sanford, Florida near Orlando to Lorton, Virginia near Washington, D.C. taking place from September 6 through December 15, 2022. Keep in mind that blackout dates include November 18-20 and November 25-27.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Nick Jr. Friends Event

Nick Jr Friends Event Returns to Nickelodeon Punta Cana

RIU Week- 7 Days of Savings!

RIU Week Sale Returns With Seven Days of Savings

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Offering $500 Air Credit on Select Sailings

Margaritaville at Sea, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise

Cruise Line Offering Travel Advisors Double Commission on...

Limited time coach fares start from $39 for one traveler and $78 for two while a Roomette featuring comfortable seating, newly-upgraded bedding, pillows, towels and linens, and a dedicated service attendant starts from $249 for one traveler and $349 for two.

Meanwhile, travelers wishing to upgrade to a Bedroom for twice the space as a Roomette in addition to other amenities such as a complimentary dinner and continental breakfast onboard can do so for $449 per traveler or $549 per couple.

Amtrak's Auto Train allows travelers to avoid the traffic for close to 900 miles along I-95 while still traveling with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis.

Visit Amtrak.com/AutoTrainSale to learn more.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Amtrak, United States

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
After more than two years, tourist train trips in Latin America return. (Photo via Belmond).

Rail Travel and Tourism is Back on Track in Latin America

Lyft Reports Record Earnings for Second Quarter

Amtrak Restores Vermont’s Ethan Allen Express Route

SIXT Offering Car Rental Discounts at Select US Locations

Amtrak Contends With Delays as Summer Travel Demand Soars

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS