Amtrak Vacations Launches 'Fall into Savings Sale'
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Vacations Patrick Clarke September 04, 2019
Amtrak Vacations' limited-time "Fall into Savings Sale" launched Wednesday, offering travelers hundreds of dollars in savings on a 2020 getaway.
Now through September 13, couples can save $300 when they upgrade to a private bedroom sleeping accommodation on the train and receive $200 off when they upgrade to a private roomette accommodation. Both deals apply to overnight train travel to any U.S. destination included in new 2020 packages, including National Park Vacations.
Amtrak's Glacier National Park Getaway Roundtrip from Chicago; Northern Rail Experience; Grand National Parks with Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon and Rails to the Grand Canyon are among eligible itineraries.
Private sleeping accommodations include a plethora of benefits such as all meals onboard the train, priority boarding, fresh linens and towels, climate control, personal turndown, coffee and make-up bed service as well as access to the train station private lounge where available.
Amtrak also announced that its "Buy One Get One (BOGO) Saturday Companion Fare" sale has been extended, offering weekend travelers throughout the Northeast special savings on train rides to Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and a handful of other exciting destinations just in time for autumn.
Contact your travel agent or visit amtrakvacations.com/fall-into-savings-sale for more information on Amtrak Vacations' limited-time offer.
