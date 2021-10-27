Brightline Launches Brightline+ in Florida
Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz October 27, 2021
Brightline, the provider of eco-friendly intercity rail service in southern Florida, has launched Brightline+, a new service that allows travelers to book transportation across methods, including both private and public transportation with a new all-electric car fleet.
Brightline is a more affordable and eco-friendly way to travel by rail between and within Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando. With the launch of Brightline+, travelers can now also use its car fleet, consisting of Teslas, shared electric vans and Circuit neighborhood electric shuttle buses, eliminating parking for anyone within a five-mile radius of a Brightline station.
Travelers can book a shuttle or car through Brightline’s website or app at least two hours in advance of their departure. The app also lets travelers order food throughout the travel process. The Brightline+ system will be launched in a phased manner. Until the end of 2021, travelers can enjoy shared rides for free and private rides for $10.
Brightline President Patrick Goddard and Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez participated in October 26’s unveiling event.
“The return of Brightline’s service and the debut of Brightline+ is a key component to transforming Miami into a major technology hub in the U.S.,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “With this new innovation in transportation, we are connecting Miami like never before, providing endless business opportunities for the entire region of South Florida.”
The company will also integrate CitiBikes, scooters and other transportation methods into Brightline+ to make transport more seamless in the coming months.
“Miami is a young city that has been overshadowed by cities like New York, Chicago, and San Francisco,” said Carlos Cruz-Casas, assistant director at the Department of Transportation and Public Works. “Over the last 10 years we have made significant strides in thoughtfully building our city, and over the last 5 years we have created the first high-speed train of its kind in the country with an integration that will surpass all others in North America.”
For more information, please click here.
Comments
