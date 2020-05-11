Enterprise Holdings Launches New ‘Complete Clean Pledge’
Laurie Baratti May 11, 2020
In response to challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Enterprise Holdings today announced that it’s rolling out a new ‘Complete Clean Pledge’ across its entire portfolio of vehicle-hiring brands: Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car.
The Pledge extends to both the company's car rental operations and its comprehensive list of ground-transportation services: truck rental, corporate fleet management, retail car sales, vanpooling, carsharing and vehicle-subscription services.
"Employee and customer safety are our top priority," said Chrissy Taylor, President and CEO of Enterprise Holdings. "Today and every day, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in the industry. Following guidance from health authorities and in partnership with the travel industry, we at Enterprise Holdings are taking additional measures to build on our already rigorous cleaning protocols. We want customers to feel confident their vehicle is clean and sanitized each and every time they rent."
To promote peace of mind, Enterprise is expanding and relaunching its cleaning protocols, training up its employees to perform new and more comprehensive sanitization procedures, both for their own protection and in the interest of customer service and safety. New mandates will apply to all company vehicles, shuttles and branch locations.
The new cleaning standards, set forth in the Complete Clean Pledge, aligns with the U.S. Travel Association's (USTA) "Travel in the New Normal" guidance, released just last week. Taylor is actually a member of USTA’s CEO board, and Enterprise Holdings is an active member of the organization. The company worked collaboratively, alongside other travel and tourism entities, to compile the new USTA guidance, and sent letters to the White House and state governors endorsing it.
Customers will soon notice ‘Complete Clean Pledge’ notifications placed within their rented vehicles, verifying that a thorough cleaning has been performed to these standards. The protocol includes washing, vacuuming, general wipe-down and sanitizing with disinfectant products that meet COVID-19 requirements, with an extra focus on over 20 high-touch points.
Across its rental locations and lots, new signage will provide information on updated rental processes and provide social-distancing cues. Services have already been modified at some locations to include curbside rental transactions and vehicle-delivery options to answer the crucial need for personal transportation while reducing foot traffic at rental outlets.
Enterprise Holdings also said that it intends to accelerate efforts to provide customers with new and timely rental experiences, such as advance check-in at Enterprise’s neighborhood locations, the ability to "show your pass and go" and refined curbside and delivery options.
"Now more than ever, we are reminded of the importance of innovating to serve our customers and adapting to meet their evolving needs," said Taylor. "We know everyone has been impacted by COVID-19, and we want to assure our customers that they can have confidence in knowing we are doing everything we can to support their transportation needs with clean vehicles and a safe rental process as they begin to move forward."
For more information, visit enterpriseholdings.com.
