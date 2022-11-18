Last updated: 08:50 AM ET, Fri November 18 2022

Enterprise, National Car Rental Extend Loyalty Benefits

Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Donald Wood November 18, 2022

Enterprise
Renting a car from National. (photo via Enterprise Holdings)

Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car Rental announced the extension of several loyalty benefits set to expire soon as part of an effort to show support for its loyal customers.

National Car Rental’s Emerald Club program free rental days were previously set to expire on December 31, but the company revealed they would roll over through September 4, 2023.

National also extended the elite tier status for qualifying loyalty program members, which includes Emerald Club Executive and Executive Elite whose status was set to expire on February 28. If those members make at least one qualifying rental by the end of 2022, their elite status will be extended until February 28, 2024.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s “Plus Your Points” promotion has returned to enable registered Enterprise Plus members to earn double points on qualifying rentals. The promotion also extends elite tier status for Enterprise Plus Silver, Gold and Platinum members whose status was set to expire on February 28, 2023.

To qualify for tier extension, Enterprise Plus members must register for the “Plus Your Points” promotion and then make one qualifying rental by the end of 2022, extending their elite status through February 28, 2024.

“These extensions give Emerald Club members flexibility to use their free days through next summer and offer many Emerald Club and Enterprise Plus members an extra year to enjoy the benefits of their elite status,” Enterprise Holdings Vice President of Global Brand Strategy Liz Ott said.

The annual promotion offers Enterprise Plus customers the opportunity to earn free rental days faster. Available to customers in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, UK, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany, the program runs through the end of January 2023.

Membership in both loyalty programs is free and open to anyone 21 years and older.

“We are excited to offer greater flexibility so customers can use their benefits when and how they want to use them.” Ott continued.

