Enterprise Rent-a-Car Earns Top Honors at 2021 Travvy Awards

Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Donald Wood November 14, 2021

National, Alamo and Enterprise car rental stations at airport.
National, Alamo and Enterprise car rental stations at airport. (photo by Eric Bowman)

One of the companies that stole the show during the 2021 edition of the Travvy Awards was Enterprise Holdings and its various car rental brands.

The car rental giant dominated this year’s award ceremony by walking away with three gold, two silver and four bronze Travvy statuettes, once again cementing Enterprise’s place as one of the biggest names in the travel industry.

At this year’s award ceremony at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida, Enterprise Rent-a-Car took home the top prize in the Domestic, International and Overall Best Car Rentals categories.

Enterprise Holdings’ Alamo Rent a Car brand also had a strong showing, finishing in second place in the Domestic and Overall Best Car Rentals categories, while taking home third place in the International category.

The National Car Rental brand also had a banner night in the car rental categories, taking home three bronze statuettes in Domestic, International and Overall.

Last year, Enterprise walked away from the 2020 Travvy Awards with four gold statuettes and one silver.

The award ceremony has become an important part of the industry, thanks to the winners being selected by travel advisors and agents. Hundreds of Travvy statuettes were handed out to the winning destinations, hotels/resorts, cruise lines, tour operators and car rental companies that delivered the highest quality experiences.

Check out the complete list of 2021 Travvy Awards winners.

