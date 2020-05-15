Hertz Introduces Hertz Gold Standard Clean Sealed and Certified Vehicles
Car Rental & Rail May 15, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers needing to rent a car can rest assured their health is a top priority with Hertz's new and enhanced vehicle cleaning and sanitization process.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Hertz (NYSE: HTZ) is providing customers with a safer, faster and easier way to travel when they are ready to hit the road. The No. 1 ranked rental car brand for Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power is introducing Hertz Gold Standard Clean, an enhanced vehicle cleaning and sanitization process that concludes with each vehicle being sealed and certified ‘Hertz Standard Gold Clean’ before each rental. Hertz is also continuing to innovate to meet customers’ needs and preferences by launching a new vehicle delivery service and highlighting its fast and touchless rental solutions.
“At every Hertz location around the world, our focus remains on getting people where they need to go safely and confidently,” said Kathryn V. Marinello, Hertz President and CEO. “That’s why we’re raising the bar on our high standards for safety and cleanliness with Hertz Gold Standard Clean and continuing to introduce innovative rental solutions that provide our customers with a safer, faster and easier way to travel as they get back on the road.”
Raising the Bar with Hertz Standard Gold Clean
To give customers total confidence when they rent a car, every vehicle will be sealed and certified ‘Hertz Gold Standard Clean,’ after undergoing a 15-point cleaning and sanitization process that follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Key steps in the 15-point process entail cleaning and sanitizing the interior and exterior of the vehicle, including all contact surfaces (e.g. steering wheel, consoles, door handles, etc.,) with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-approved disinfectant for use against the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Sealing each vehicle is a first-of-its-kind practice in the car rental industry and one we believe will give customers added peace of mind knowing they are the only person to enter the vehicle after it’s been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized,” continued Marinello.
Hertz Gold Standard Clean is rolling out across all Hertz locations in the U.S. and planning to launch in other countries.
To learn more about Hertz Gold Standard Clean, visit hertz.com/GoldStandardClean.
In addition to these new vehicle-cleaning protocols, Hertz has enhanced its cleaning methods at all locations and in shuttle buses, which includes using approved disinfectant to regularly wipe down high-touch areas such as door handles, counters, kiosks and other hard surfaces. Employees are also following social distancing guidelines and best practices, which are being reinforced through signage at all locations for employee and customer safety.
Convenient Vehicle Delivery and Touchless Rentals
Hertz has a long legacy of evolving to meet customer’s changing preferences by introducing a variety of rental solutions and that commitment continues today. For customers who prefer to limit personal contact or want a more convenient rental experience, Hertz is now offering Hertz Neighborhood Delivery at nearly 3,000 U.S. neighborhood locations. The vehicle will be delivered to the customer and picked up from their preferred location.
Hertz also offers other low contact or completely touchless rental solutions. At many airports, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members can skip the counter and go straight to their car. At locations where Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR is available, members can also exit the lot with a quick facial scan, providing a completely touchless experience. When ready to return, members can simply drop off their vehicle and go with Hertz’s eReceipt and Express Return service.
Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership is free and the benefits are immediately available. To learn more, visit hertz.com/RewardsOverview.
“We’ve always provided a variety of rental solutions and service offerings to meet our customer’s individual preferences and that focus continues,” says Marinello. “As customers begin making travel plans or have other transportation needs, we want them to have total confidence that we’ve taken the right steps to protect their safety and will continue providing the caring and personalized service they know and expect from Hertz.”
SOURCE: Hertz press release
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS