ItaliaRail Launches Real-Time Rail Booking Solution for Travel Advisors

PHOTO: Closeup on a person using laptop. (Photo via Urupong / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ItaliaRail, the largest seller of Italian train tickets outside of Italy, has just announced the launch of its online retail travel booking platform for travel agents.

This new, real-time rail booking solution with Impact Radius will allow retail agents to book, track and earn a commission on all rail ticket sales.

Each agent will have their own dedicated tracking link and be provided with promotional assets that they can include on their web page. Agents’ clients can also book directly through this link and agents will start receiving commission instantly. Agents earn a 3 percent commission on all rail purchases and a 10 percent commission on RailAid.

To encourage agents to start using the ItaliaRail booking solution, ItaliaRail is offering the chance to win a free Eurail Italy Pass. Agents who sign up and make their first rail booking by March 15 will be entered to win.

Nigel Osborne, Vice President of Enterprise Sales said: "The ItaliaRail differentiation is that the new platform will allow travel advisors or their clients to book rail 24/7, with automated tracking for monthly commission payments, plus ItaliaRail has 24/7 English-speaking customer service."

Sign up is simple. Visit ItaliaRail.com, then at the bottom, click on the partner to sign up and start earning.

SOURCE: ItaliaRail press release.

