London Officials Won’t Renew Uber’s License Due to Ongoing Concerns
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood November 25, 2019
Uber’s license to operate in London was not renewed by the city’s transportation regulator after officials determined the company was not "fit and proper" to run a private ride-hiring service.
According to CNBC.com, Transport for London revealed the computer systems utilized by Uber allowed unauthorized drivers to upload their photos and information. As a result, these possibly unqualified drivers took customers on “at least 14,000 trips.”
Transport for London said the illegal trips were not covered by insurance and some of the unapproved drivers didn’t even have a license. In addition, former drivers who were dismissed or suspended simply made new accounts and were able to continue serving customers.
Uber said in a statement that the decision was “wrong and we will appeal.” As a result, the ride-hailing service will be allowed to continue serving London while the appeals process is handled in the courts.
“Uber has 21 days to lodge an appeal and can continue to operate during any appeals process,” NPR's Frank Langfitt reported. “Uber remains a popular option in London, particularly as the city's famous black cabs charge considerably more.”
Transport for London has come after Uber in the past, including canceling the company’s license in 2017. While a court overruled the decision in the summer of 2018 with the hopes the ride-hailing service would make the necessary changes, officials said many of the same issues are still present.
Uber officials remained adamant the company has worked over the last two years to address concerns from regulators. While Transport for London acknowledges some strides have been made, they say the ride-hailing service hasn’t done enough.
