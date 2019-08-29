Outdoorsy Releases First Annual Labor Day Weekend Travel Report
Car Rental & Rail Laurie Baratti August 29, 2019
Outdoorsy, the world’s fastest-growing marketplace for recreational vehicle rentals and experiential outdoor travel, has compiled its inaugural Labor Day Weekend Travel Report.
The survey’s methodology relied upon information from customer bookings made for the upcoming holiday weekend through Outdoorsy’s online and mobile platforms.
According to the report, the most popular outdoor destinations among American travelers this Labor Day weekend are:
1. Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
2. Olympic National Park, Washington
3. Joshua Tree National Park, California
4. Columbia River Gorge, Oregon
5. Lake Michigan, Michigan
City slickers seeking a more urban setting in which to spend the long weekend appear to be heading to:
1. Portland, Oregon
2. Denver, Colorado
3. Golden, Colorado
Outdoorsy’s research revealed a few further U.S. travel trends and statistics for the Labor Day holiday:
—Outdoorsy renters in the U.S. have booked a total of more than 213,375 travel days over the 2019 Labor Day weekend
—The average holiday duration among Outdoorsy road trippers over Labor Day Weekend was shown to be five days and four nights, which suggests that vacationers are extending their long weekend and taking advantage of their last chance to soak up some summer fun
—Among Outdoorsy’s clientele base, budget-friendly and smaller-scale recreational vehicles were the preferred rental-types, with Campervans and Class B RVs being the most popular, and the average nightly rate for Outdoorsy renters being $135 during Labor Day holiday.
Outdoorsy also has some suggestions for under-the-radar Labor Day destinations for those who are still undecided about what to do with their three-day weekend:
1. Anchorage, Alaska
2. Reno, Nevada
3. Fort Worth, Texas
4. Boise, Idaho
5. Columbus, Ohio
For more information, visit Outdoorsy.com.
