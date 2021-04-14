Last updated: 07:17 PM ET, Wed April 14 2021

Rocky Mountaineer Delays Start of Canadian Travel Season

luxury train tours through Rocky Mountains in Canada
PHOTO: The Rocky Mountaineer offers tours through the Canadian Rockies. (photo via Rocky Mountaineer)

Rocky Mountaineer has announced that it will delay the start of its Canadian travel season until July 5, 2021, citing continuing travel restrictions and uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are extremely disappointed to be forced to delay the start of our season, but we remain very optimistic about restarting travel in July. Our team is eagerly working to prepare our trains for operations and we all look forward to getting back to what we do best, which is hosting guests for an incredible experience on board our trains," Rocky Mountaineer founder and interim CEO Peter Armstrong said in a statement.

Guests who are impacted by the pushback of resumed operations will receive a future travel credit equivalent to 110 percent of monies paid.

Rocky Mountaineer is also holding its 2021 and 2022 rail pricing at 2020 levels and providing a price guarantee for its vacation packages to ensure that customers can book a similar tour at the same price even in the event that third-party hotels or tour operators increase their rates.

Guests also have the option to transfer their booking to the new route in the U.S., Rockies to the Red Rocks. Rocky Mountaineer is also giving travelers added flexibility and peace of mind, allowing them to change their departure dates or the people included on the booking up to 30 days ahead of travel without penalty.

