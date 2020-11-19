Rocky Mountaineer to Launch New Train Journey in US Southwest
The Rocky Mountaineer upscale train is adding a new U.S. Southwest itinerary in 2021. The new two-day train route journeys between Denver, Colo., and Moab, Utah, with an overnight stay in Greenwood Springs, Colo.
This new route is in addition to three rail routes that run in Western Canada, between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper. Rocky Mountaineer operates multi-day, daytime train journeys that feature scenery, regional cuisine and attentive service in glass-domed train coaches.
The two-day rail journeys, including one hotel night in Glenwood Springs, start at $1,250 plus tax per person. Rocky Mountaineer will launch the route with a preview season of 40 departures across 10 weeks from Aug. 15 to Oct. 23, 2021.
The company is working with local tourism organizations, hotels and tour operators to curate custom vacation packages that feature tours, activities and stays in Denver and Moab.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel industry, and there is continued uncertainty of when tourism will recover,” said Steve Sammut, president and CEO of Rocky Mountaineer. “However, we believe American travelers, and those from around the world, will be eager to explore this region by rail with us and we look forward to welcoming them in 2021 and beyond.”
