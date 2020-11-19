Last updated: 11:06 AM ET, Thu November 19 2020

Rocky Mountaineer to Launch New Train Journey in US Southwest

Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer Theresa Norton November 19, 2020

Silverleaf railcar interior
Rocky Mountaineer is launching a new route between Denver and Moab, Utah. (Photo via Rocky Mountaineer)

The Rocky Mountaineer upscale train is adding a new U.S. Southwest itinerary in 2021. The new two-day train route journeys between Denver, Colo., and Moab, Utah, with an overnight stay in Greenwood Springs, Colo.

This new route is in addition to three rail routes that run in Western Canada, between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper. Rocky Mountaineer operates multi-day, daytime train journeys that feature scenery, regional cuisine and attentive service in glass-domed train coaches.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Cruises Debuts Winter Wonder-Filled Sailings for 202...

Iguassu Falls, South America

Insight Vacations Offering Latin America Trips for the First Time

Costa Cruises - Costa Favolosa

Costa’s Favolosa and New Toscana to Sail on South...

Crowd raising their hands at concert (Photo via bernardbodo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Temptation Caribbean Cruise Returning in 2022

The two-day rail journeys, including one hotel night in Glenwood Springs, start at $1,250 plus tax per person. Rocky Mountaineer will launch the route with a preview season of 40 departures across 10 weeks from Aug. 15 to Oct. 23, 2021.

The company is working with local tourism organizations, hotels and tour operators to curate custom vacation packages that feature tours, activities and stays in Denver and Moab.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the travel industry, and there is continued uncertainty of when tourism will recover,” said Steve Sammut, president and CEO of Rocky Mountaineer. “However, we believe American travelers, and those from around the world, will be eager to explore this region by rail with us and we look forward to welcoming them in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information, click here.

For more information on Rocky Mountaineer, Colorado, Utah

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Subway in New York. (pax1961/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

NYC Subway Service Facing Severe Cutbacks

Hertz Expands Monthly Vehicle Subscription Service

How Alaska Railroad Is Making Train Travel Safer Amid COVID-19

Travelers Can Feel Even Safer on Amtrak With Increased Health and Safety Measures

'Go Big' With Latest Flash Sale From Amtrak Vacations and Railbookers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS