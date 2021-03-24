Soak in the Northern Summer Splendor Aboard Alaska Railroad
It looks like cruise vacations to Alaska won’t be an option this summer, as Canada has banned large-scale cruise ships sailing through Canadian waters until February 28, 2022. But, you can still experience the splendor of the Alaskan summertime landscape up-close and personal when you travel with Alaska Railroad.
Whether it’s just part of your overall journey as you venture out on a day trip or excursion, or you’re taking advantage of a full summer travel package to see the state’s many wonders by rail, Alaska Railroad has options to fit your Alaskan warm-weather travel plans. Its trains operate year-round with regularly scheduled passenger service that connects Southcentral and Interior Alaska, with seasonal routes that transport guests to experience some of Alaska’s most sought-after sites and activities.
The Coastal Classic Train runs daily from Anchorage to Girdwood and on to Seward between May 29 and September 6, 2021. During the same period, the Denali Star Train runs either northbound or southbound between Anchorage and Fairbanks, depending upon the day, with stops in Wasilla, Talkeetna, Hurricane Turn and Denali.
The Glacier Discovery Train provides service between Anchorage and Grandview, with five stops along the way from June 5 through September 6, 2021. An abbreviated version of the route, running from Anchorage to Whittier and Spencer Glacier, is available from May 29 to June 4, 2021.
As in years past, Alaska Railroad has partnered with local companies to offer several summertime rail-lodging-excursion packages that offer guests the opportunity for a more sweeping exploration all along the rail belt.
Popular options include a seven-night ‘Alaska’s National Parks by Rail’ itinerary that takes you to both Denali National Park & Preserve and Kenai Fjords National Park, with opportunities along the way for wildlife viewing on land and at sea, a rafting tour, flight tour and a chance to float among the icebergs while spotting sea otters, sea lions and perhaps even whales.
The 11-night ‘Glaciers, Rails and Trails’ itinerary will take you on a wildlife cruise at Kenai Fjords National Park, a river float trip among the glaciers, a jetboat tour of National Wild River Park and a stop at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, overnight stays in Denali National Park’s backcountry and at a remote wildness lodge and more.
There are 11 summer packages in all, ranging from four to 11 nights in duration. Whatever your area of particular interest, from wildlife viewing to park exploration and active adventures, Alaska Railroad has a route or package option to suit your needs.
For more information, visit alaskarailroad.com.
