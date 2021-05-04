Top Ten Rental Car Hotspots for Summer 2021
Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz May 04, 2021
Allianz Partners USA analyzed data from 236,000 rental car reservations made through car rental companies that offer Allianz Rental Car Damage Protector between Memorial Day and Labor Day to find the country’s top rental car hotspots.
The top ten cities for rental cars are as follows, in order: Orlando, Florida; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii; Kahului/Maui, Hawaii; Anchorage, Alaska; Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; and Phoenix, Arizona.
This summer, there is an increased demand for rental cars across the nation.
“Increased demand has led to significant price increases for car rentals at popular summer destinations,” said Daniel Durazo, Director of Marketing and Communications at Allianz Partners USA. “One way to save money on your car rental is to shop for and purchase your rental car insurance in advance. Look for a product with primary coverage, no deductible and around the clock travel assistance.”
Allianz Partners’ Rental Car Damage Protector insurance covers up to $75,000 in theft and physical damage coverage for $11 a day. It has no deductible and can be purchased for both domestic and overseas rentals.
