Travel on Amtrak and Bring a Companion for Free
Traveling alone is always an experience worthwhile, but traveling with a companion can be even better. Thus, Amtrak is offering a limited-time opportunity for customers to bring a friend or loved one for free.
This limited-time sale is available between January 7 – 12, 2020 on select routes in both Coach and sleeping accommodations. Amtrak routes available for this special offer include California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Meteor, Silver Star, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.
The offer is valid for one free companion rail fare traveling on the same reservation as one full adult fare from February 1, 2020, through June 12, 2020. Blackout dates are April 10, April 13 and May 22 through May 25.
Coach offers large, spacious seats with plenty of legroom for customers. An upgrade to a private Roomette or Bedroom includes complimentary meals on most routes, comfortable seating and bedding. For reservations with sleeping accommodations, the free companion and full fare customer must travel together in the same room. All customers may freely use their cell phones and electronic devices with Amtrak’s free Wi-Fi and enjoy one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry.
Customers can choose a number of onboard dining experiences, including café service, traditional dining service and flexible dining service. Starting May 1, 2020, flexible dining service will be introduced aboard the Silver Star as an exclusive amenity for customers with sleeping accommodations.
All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare when accessing this promotion on Amtrak’s special web page or by using the discount code (V605) when booking a trip. Prices are as shown and cannot be combined with other discounts. Other terms and conditions may apply.
