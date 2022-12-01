‘Uber Sleigh’ To Offer Free Reindeer Rides in Santa’s Finnish Lapland Hometown
Along with unprecedented connectivity, today’s technology affords people all around the world instantaneous access to personal transportation for hire. And, as the industry evolves, ride-share pioneer Uber continues to innovate new mobility and on-demand delivery products.
The ride-share company has announced a magical new addition to its ride-hail offerings, available exclusively for the Christmas season. Somewhat ironically, Uber is marrying one of the world’s most traditional modes of transportation with modern technology, as it introduces the world’s first on-demand, reindeer-drawn sleigh rides in Lapland, Finland.
Available for a limited time only, the regional experience includes a picturesque two-hour journey through Lapland’s snow-covered forests, plus a tour of Rovaniemi, Santa Claus’ official hometown. Riders will get a chance to enjoy a hot drink and light snack beside an open fire while learning more about the reindeer and their herders, and may even encounter Santa himself along the way.
Guests will travel bundled up underneath a blanket in a festive Uber-branded sleigh, drawn by one of Santa’s own reindeer, for a real-life winter wonderland experience that most of us can only imagine. Up to two people per sleigh will get to explore the snow-covered Finnish forest firsthand, gliding along at a leisurely pace, as well as a tour of Santa Claus’ official hometown of Rovaniemi.
Holiday revelers can book these on-demand sleigh rides exclusively through the Uber app during two daily time slots, during the week of December 12-18, with departures at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip, and with just the tap of a button you could be on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth,” Anabel Diaz, Uber’s vice president and general manager of EMEA Mobility said in a statement. “We’re delighted to bring Christmas dreams to life with the launch of Uber Sleigh in Lapland.”
Limited spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so visitors are encouraged to check the Uber app regularly on the day they wish to participate. The Uber Sleigh option will be visible in the app to travelers and residents present in the Rovaniemi region of Finland when bookings open, one hour ahead of departure times.
Not only is Uber Sleigh destined to deliver an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience, it’s also entirely free of charge. The reindeer-sleigh tours are being operated by Apukka Resort in Rovaniemi, where roundtrip rides will start and end at the main reception building.
The announcement comes as the Visit Rovaniemi tourism board predicts a massive 46-percent increase in the number of visitors who will travel to Lapland this year, following the standdown of pandemic-related travel restrictions around the globe.
The seasonal product arrives as part of Uber’s vision to help customers all around the globe "Go Anywhere," and follows the company’s launch of flights, trains, hotels and travel experiences available for users to book directly via the Uber app.
