Virgin Trains to Build Station at PortMiami by End of 2020
Car Rental & Rail October 29, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Cruisers departing from the cruise capital of the world will now have a car-free mobility solution.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
The Miami-Dade County Commission has approved ratification of agreement for Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, to build a station at PortMiami by the end of 2020. The Virgin Trains PortMiami station will be a U.S. transit first as the only intercity rail system in the U.S. connecting an international airport (Orlando International Airport), directly to a major cruise port (PortMiami). This seamless car-free mobility solution will connect Central Florida to the “cruise capital of the world.”
“This private-public partnership is a great opportunity to expand PortMiami’s connectivity to visitors traveling from central Florida and for Miami-Dade County residents to get to the Orlando area in a quick, enjoyable way,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “I want to thank the Board of County Commissioners for its support of the Virgin Trains PortMiami station. It’s one more move forward to continue to improve our County’s mobility.”
Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, develops and operates privately funded high-speed intercity passenger rail systems connecting large populations too far to drive and too close to fly. Current train service operates from downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach with phase 2 construction underway to connect Orlando in 2022. Due to demand along the South Florida corridor, an additional station in Aventura is approved and Virgin Trains is working with the city of Boca Raton to add a station in 2020.
“This is a first-of-its-kind train to port station that will connect the cruise capital of the world with a car-free option for millions of cruisers looking to start their vacation a little earlier.” said Patrick Goddard, President of Virgin Trains. “This is a tremendous partnership and infrastructure investment between PortMiami, Miami Dade County and Brightline that will increase mobility, take cars off the road and provide our state’s visitors an easier way to get around.”
Last year the Cruise Capital of the World served more than 5.5 million travelers, more cruise passengers than any other port in the world. PortMiami is currently home to 22 cruise lines and will welcome Virgin Voyages in 2020. New cruise terminals and office headquarters will soon be opening or in the pipeline for leading brands including Royal Caribbean Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises.
SOURCE: Virgin Trains press release
For more information on Florida
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS