63 Days, $165 Million Later – Meet the New Oasis of the Seas
Rich Thomaselli November 25, 2019
Oasis Of The Seas is back!
Part of Royal Caribbean International's four-year, $1 billion investment in transforming four of its Oasis-class ships, Oasis Of The Seas is back in South Florida as of Monday after a 63-day, $165 million makeover.
“To see a 63-day, $165 million effort come to life on a ship as iconic as Oasis of the Seas is remarkable,” Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International said in a statement. “Our guests–new and fans alike–are in for an Oasis that takes family vacations to the next level. With exciting, new adventures and signature experiences, this ship is every bit as original as the day she debuted 10 years ago, almost to the day.”
Here are just some of the new features:
* The Ultimate Abyss – A 10-story water slide, now the largest at sea.
* The Perfect Storm – Another slide featuring three in one – the Typhoon, Cyclone and Supercell.
* New Pool Deck – Something for everyone, including
Splashaway Bay kids aquapark, The Lime & Coconut poolside bar, hammocks, casitas, in-pool lounges and live music.
* Portside BBQ – Royal Caribbean’s very first barbecue restaurant serves up an authentic, meat-packed menu inspired by the best-in-class barbecue joints across the country.
* Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – 80 big-screen TVs, tabletop games, arcade classics, an Owner’s Box VIP area, bar fare and ice-cold brews.
* Bionic Bar by Makr Shakr – Want a drink? You’re getting it from a robotic bartender in this innovative venue.
* El Loco Fresh – Mexican street fare to go.
* Sugar Beach – With more than 220 types of candy and a new walkup ice cream window, this is the sweetest spot on board. Visit often; keep children away.
* Aqua80 – A brand new theater show based around water, including high-dives and acrobatics, set to music from the 1980s.
* One Sky – A new theater production that takes travelers through a journey of discovery with music and choreography that explores human connections.
* Spotlight Karaoke – Go on, knock yourself out in either the main stage or in one of two private rooms.
* All-new Adventure Ocean – A terrific interactive experience where young guests can choose their own adventures across an entirely new layout.
* Social298 – Call it the teen lounge, with gaming consoles, music, movies, places to hang out and a new outdoor deck known as The Patio.
* Glow-in-the-dark laser tag – Again, meant for kids, appealing to adults.
* Royal Escape Room – Mission Control: Apollo 18 – Guests walk into a replica of the original Apollo Mission Control Room, take their stations, and must maneuver a series of mind-bending puzzles to successfully launch Apollo 18.
