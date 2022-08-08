Adventure in the South Pacific
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Janeen Christoff August 08, 2022
Travelers heading to Tahiti and looking for adventure can sail the islands with Paul Gauguin Cruises.
Onboard the M/S Paul Gauguin, guests should not expect a sleepy sail through the islands but a relaxing vacation filled with adventure, cultural engagement, culinary delights and more.
Recreation is a major theme for guests and the journey, from the moment passengers step onboard, is filled with options. Passengers will find an innovative watersports platform onboard the Gauguin, which is the ship's headquarters of adventure.
From the watersports marina, passengers can launch all kinds of activities with access to equipment, including stand-up paddleboards and kayaks.
Fans of SUP, can start paddling right from the ship into some of the most beautiful lagoons in the world. The watersports equipment onboard is also available to guests when the ship arrives at its private beaches at Motu Mahana and on Bora Bora.
Some of the cruise line's most popular adventures are the Waverunner excursions. In Bora Bora, for example, guests can go out on a circle island Waverunner journey to the lagoon's most idyllic spots, where guests can stop to swim and explore a motu.
In the Tuamotu Islands, guests can book a Waverunner and snorkeling journey that departs from Rotoava village. Guests enjoy a scenic ride along the coast, exploring the Fakarava lagoon and stopping for snorkeling and a visit to the black pearl shell lines.
There are also Waverunner excursions on Huahine, Moorea and Motu Mahana on Taha'a Island.
In addition to Waverunner adventure, guests can enjoy other thrills such as an underwater walk to explore Moorea's marine life and an Aquabike underwater scooter experience in Bora Bora.
The Aquabike adventure takes guests under the sea to explore Bora Bora's picturesque lagoon. The scooter is equipped with dive tanks that provide a continuous flow of air so participants' heads stay completely dry as they descend 10 feet below the water for a 30-minute exploration of the sea.
Motu Mahana is also the ideal place for the experienced snorkeler. Here, guests can try drift snorkeling, which uses the sea to carry snorkelers through the shallow lagoon. The drift can be moderate to strenuous, depending on ocean conditions, and the drift is done with a snorkeling guide leading snorkelers who are spaced 10 feet apart. Another guide is at the end of the line as well. The area is full of spectacular sea life and guests are able to snorkel on their own after the drift.
While the sea offers many adventures in French Polynesia, there are also several on land. In Huahine, guests can choose the "Huahine exploration by 4WD & boat." The three-hour excursion takes guests to see archaeological sites, sacred blue-eyed eels and a black pearl farm via off-road vehicle followed by an easy 40-minute snorkel during the land and sea tour.
