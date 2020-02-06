AmaWaterways’ AmaKristina Recognized for Environmental Performance
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton February 06, 2020
AmaWaterways’ AmaKristina has become the first river cruise ship to earn a Green Award certification recognizing a high standard of safety, quality and environmental performance.
The ship’s officers and company executives were presented with the award on Jan. 30 in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Jan Fransen, executive director of the Green Award Foundation, presented the award plaque and a Green Award flag to Wade Korzan, director of AmaWaterways’ European operations, and representatives from Rivertech, the company providing technical services to the luxury river cruise line.
“As co-founder of AmaWaterways and godmother of AmaKristina, I am incredibly proud that she is the very first river cruise ship to receive a Green Award,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president of AmaWaterways and AmaKristina’s namesake. “The responsible and respectful treatment of the environment is a subject that I am passionate about, and receiving this award is another step in our ongoing efforts to encourage and support the technology and the people who are bringing positive change to all aspects of environmental management.”
Launched in 1994, the Green Award program is a voluntary independent accreditation process for ocean vessels, inland barges and now—with the induction of AmaKristina—river cruise ships. To earn the award, ships are evaluated based on standards that are more far-reaching than statutory requirements. The standards encompass environmental impact of engines, fuel consumption, waste and maintenance, pollution prevention and more.
A growing number of ports participate in the program, such as the Port of Amsterdam, and offer substantial benefits to certified ships to promote safer, cleaner navigation on the world’s waterways.
“AmaKristina was a celebration of innovation and inspired design when we first introduced her to our fleet in 2017, and she continues to embody our desire to continually improve our ships, enhance our guest’s travels and preserve our planet,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Our teams are fully committed to finding new, inventive ways to reduce our environmental footprint and act as a true partner to the ports and communities we sail through.”
The award comes at a special time for the 156-guest AmaKristina as 2020 marks its last sailing season on the Rhine River before transferring to the Rhône River. Due to increased demand for sailings through France, the vessel will begin sailing the Rhône in March 2021. For more information, call 800-626-0126 or visit AmaWaterways.com.
For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe, The Netherlands, France
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS